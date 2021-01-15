Rose to reject West Brom

Spurs defender Danny Rose looks set to turn down a transfer to West Bromwich Albion. WBA need to shift Keiran Gibbs off their wage books if they are to make a move for the 30-year-old left-back, who has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho. For his part, the Sun claims, Rose holds little interest in staying in the Premier League and would prefer a switch to either a Bundesliga or Liga club.

Paper Round’s view: Rose has one more decent contract left in him but he is not helped by his age and the sheer number of games he has played. The modern full-back runs so much in a game that it would be little surprise if Rose simply no longer possesses the speed and stamina that once made him one of the most reliable full-backs in England.

Odriozola wanted by Fiorentina

Alvaro Odriozola could be on the move again after failing to convince Zinedine Zidane to give him a chance in the Real Madrid defence. The 25-year-old right-back went on loan to Bayern Munich for the second half of last season but barely featured, and Dani Carvajal remains the Spanish club’s first choice. Italian club Fiorentina are interested in a loan move, and former club Athletic Bilbao may make an offer.

Paper Round’s view: Athletic have to act when talented Basque players come onto the market, even if they are well stocked in a particular position. They have limits on where they can source their players, and Odriozola is a talent. Fiorentina are probably looking for a bargain of their own and if they can borrow the Spaniard for six months, it offers a low-risk proposition.

Drinkwater set for Kasimpasa

Danny Drinkwater looks set to be given another chance to save his career as he is on the verge of agreeing a loan deal with Turkish side Kasimpasa. The Daily Mail reports that he will join for the rest of the season after failing to find favour at Chelsea. He struggled in loan spells with Aston Villa and Burnley and has agreed to move to Turkey, with the 30-year-old looking for regular action.

Paper Round’s view: Drinkwater was unfortunate not to be let go to play under Maurizio Sarri and his failure to breakthrough under Antonio Conte left him far from his best form. That appeared to knock his confidence and he may have lost discipline as a result of that. A move to Turkey almost never works for an English player, but Drinkwater is running out of other options.

Mourinho undecided on Bale’s future

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is yet to decide on Gareth Bale’s future, whose loan contract expires at the end of the season. The Mirror quotes Mourinho as saying: “There was not even a second of discussion about that. Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season. Not one second of discussion. We are speaking about, of course, Gareth, himself, Real Madrid, Tottenham, but I promise you, not one second of discussion.”

Paper Round’s view: Bale has struggled to impress with Spurs so far this season, in part because of the slow start to his season, but there must now be a concern that so little action with Real Madrid has left him off the pace for this year, which could kill any momentum he might hope to find. It is hard to see any club that would risk taking him on, outside of retirement destinations like America and China.

