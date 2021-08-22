Messi in talks over MLS move

David Beckham has already been in talks with Lionel Messi over a move to Inter Miami. The Mirror reports that the transfer would come at the end of the 34-year-old striker’s two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, with Beckham desperate to bring his struggling side some success. Messi may also be given the option to buy an MLS franchise as Beckham was when he moved.

Transfers Chelsea and Man Utd target Rice 'unhappy' with West Ham's high valuation 17 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Bringing Beckham to MLS gave the sport a huge lift and made it much more acceptable for players to come over when they were still capable of playing to a relatively high level - indeed, it might have prolonged Beckham’s ability to contribute with his short spells back in Europe. For Messi, having the chance to own a franchise would help him transition after playing.

Hugs, flares and photos – The day Messi landed in Paris

Mbappe move not imminent

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that there is little chance of the Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid any time soon, with the likeliest time still next summer when he is out of the contract. The paper states that unless PSG’s Qatari owners decide they want to sell, they will not be motivated by the 22-year-old Frenchman’s apparent desire to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe’s claims to be unsettled by Messi’s arrival appear to be a tad ludicrous. Here is his chance to be part of perhaps the best forward line in club football and he is concerned about what it means for him. If such a thing is true, it might be easiest to move the striker on now rather than have someone around who can be so easily distracted by the task at hand.

Rodriguez wanted by Everton

The Sun states that Everton’s 30-year-old James Rodriguez is wanted by fellow Premier League side Newcastle. The Colombian playmaker has not featured in the league yet under Rafael Benitez and is currently isolating due to coronavirus regulations. Newcastle are interested in bringing him to the North East as it is believed Benitez does not expect him to get regular minutes.

Paper Round’s view: The arrival of Benitez at Everton almost guaranteed pragmatic - for which you can read, dull - football, and as a result there was little chance that the enigmatic Colombian would have much of a chance. Better he moves somewhere who will indulge a temperamental or inconsistent presence who can deliver something special when he is settled.

Rice unhappy with West Ham stance

Declan Rice is reportedly dissatisfied with the valuation put on him by his current club, West Ham. The Telegraph believes that the 22-year-old England international thinks that £100 million is too high and is preventing him from securing a move to either Manchester United or Chelsea, who have long been linked with the player who operates in midfield or defence.

Paper Round’s view: If Rice is unhappy about the valuation that the club have put on him, he is free to turn down new contracts and wait for his current deal’s expiry, which could be as soon as 2024. However nobody forced him to commit to such a long stay at the club, and it may be like Harry Kane that players are now being poorly advised over the length of time they agree to extend contracts for.

Transfers Chelsea still want Kounde despite Chalobah breakthrough - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:49