Barcelona are targeting Davinson Sanchez, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old Colombian is struggling for form under Jose Mourinho and he could be available for transfer this summer. New president Joan Laporta is looking for new defenders, and both Eric Garcia and David Alaba are targets, but are not certain to join yet.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez is way below the standards offered by Alaba, so unless they have been blown out of the water by another club, Barcelona could do with making sure the Austrian arrives. Partnering him with Garcia - on a free from Manchester City - would allow them to bring along a relatively inexperienced player for the long term.

Barca players don’t want Wijnaldum

The Mirror claims that Barcelona’s players are not too keen on bringing Georginio Wijnaldum to Spain. The 30-year-old Dutch midfielder is available on a free transfer at the end of the season and while Jurgen Klopp continues to pick him , he is expected to sign for Barca. However, the players already at the club would rather they bring back Neymar to partner the apparently content Lionel Messi

Paper Round’s view: Given Neymar’s likely new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the club’s improved showing in Europe of late, it seems unlikely he would now consider a return to Spain. As for what the players want from their club, it is not up to them and giving Ronald Koeman some players loyal to him would help him assert control.

Arsenal ready to sell Torreira

Following the death of his mother, Arsenal are ready to sell their midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 25-year-old Uruguayan is on loan at Atletico Madrid and they have neither the option nor the inclination to make that deal permanent. The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are willing to sell him for £15 million, with Boca Juniors his preferred destination.

Paper Round’s view: Given the emotional state he must be in, and given his relatively poor form for the past two years, it makes sense for Arsenal to cut their losses and let him leave. For the player, moving closer to home may make him feel more comfortable and allow him to get back to something like his best with his best years potentially still ahead of him.

Mbappe future unclear

The Telegraph reports an exclusive on the future of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old French international has two years left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, meaning if he rejects a new contract then PSG will likely sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing, and the paper suggests that he has just a 50-50 chance of staying.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe would be worth perhaps even more than Erling Haaland, and that would leave him rated at £150 million, perhaps higher. Because of that, clubs might be tempted to wait another season in order to sign him for nothing next year in order to save on transfer expenditure, given his inevitably high wage demands.

