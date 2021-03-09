Edinson Cavani’s father has hinted that the striker will leave Manchester United in the summer.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan joined on a free transfer at the start of the season after leaving PSG before the resumption of last year’s Champions League tournament when his contract expired.

He has an option for another year but it is not certain that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will choose to exercise that option, and according to Luis Cavani, he may wish to leave the Premier League anyway.

Speaking to TyC Sports , Cavani Sr. said that a return to South America is on the cards, with Argentine side Boca Juniors his preferred destination.

My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again.

"Edinson is going to end up playing in South America.

"I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important.

"Edinson had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca.

"He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca.

He continued: "By the middle of the year he will return to South America.

"My son's idea is not to continue there, he wants to return."

Cavani has established himself as one of United’s first choice strikers alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, but the English side have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

