Kane to ask Spurs to consider sale

Harry Kane will ask Spurs chairman to consider selling him this summer, according to the Sun. The paper says that a bid of £90 million might be enough to secure the 27-year-old striker after he grew frustrated with the clubs inability to challenge for honours, or even a Champions League place so far this summer. Manchester United are said to be keen on his services.

Paper Round’s view: At 27 it is a huge risk to bring in Kane, given he has suffered now from a number of injuries that will eventually take their toll on his fitness and effectiveness. As United already have Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood they should aim to fix their defence and midfield first before they need to worry about adding a new striker to the current squad.

Solskjaer hopes to keep Cavani

The Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping his options open for two of the senior figures in his squad. He will not give David de Gea any guarantee over his involvement in the Europa League final with Dean Henderson in contention, while he hopes that United’s recent success and the chance of a trophy might inspire Edinson Cavani to stay on for an extra year.

Paper Round's view: Keeping Cavani could be a sensible and beneficial move for United . It would mean that they could spend money elsewhere on the first team, because United need a central defender, a right-back and a right winger, with potentially more additions if they want to really challenge for the Premier League next season. As for De Gea, his form over the season is not cancelled out by a single good performance in what was almost a dead rubber.

Dortmund holding out on Haaland sale

German club Borussia Dortmund are set to drive a hard bargain for striker Erling Haaland. The 20-year-old Norwegian will not be allowed to leave this summer unless an offer of at least 180 million euros comes in, something that is likely beyond Real . Spanish newspaper Marca reminds readers that a release clause of 75 million euros is rumoured to kick in during the next winter transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: The problem for clubs here is that it very obviously makes sense to wait until the winter to get Haaland at less than half of what is his fair valuation. But if they wait until then, every club across Europe will make an offer. A brave and perhaps desperate move is to meet the full asking price this summer in order to have a degree of exclusivity over any transfer talks.

Real ready to sell Hazard

The Daily Mail reports that Real Madrid are now willing to sell Eden Hazard. The 30-year-old Belgian has lost his way in Spain with problems with form and fitness, and now the Spanish side want to sell him in order to raise funds. They plan to use the cash raised to help fund a transfer for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland or PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid have been a disappointing side so far this season, and the failure to get past Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final will be a blow as the Liga title looks likely to slip through their hands, too. By cutting Hazard loose they will be able to bring in a new superstar who can help them finally kick on from Cristiano Ronaldo and his departure.

