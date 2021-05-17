Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reportedly reiterated his desire for a transfer this summer, according to a report by Sky Sports

Spurs remain intent on keeping their star striker, but Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all believed to have been in contact with Kane’s management company CK66 over a possible move.

The 27-year-old currently tops both the Premier League’s goalscoring and assist charts for this season and is said to have grown dissatisfied with Tottenham’s progress, with the club set to miss out on Champions League football for the second successive season.

Transfers 10 players on the market as Real plan huge summer fire sale - Euro Papers 8 HOURS AGO

Spurs are without a permanent manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month, with Kane’s former team-mate Ryan Mason taking interim charge as the club’s board search for a long-term appointment.

The latest report is not the first time Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs, with The Athletic reporting last month that the striker had told his club that he wants to leave.

And, after being crowned Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last month, Kane also revealed his frustration at not winning major trophies with Spurs.

"When I look back at the end of my career, these (individual honours) are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies," Kane said.

"As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes.

"We're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet, but it is what it is.”

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane Image credit: Getty Images

Kane is currently seventh on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list on 165 goals, having recently overtaken Jermain Defoe and Robbie Fowler. And the England striker’s preference would be to remain in the Premier League if he were to leave Spurs.

But caretaker Tottenham manager Mason doesn’t believe that Kane will leave the club this summer, telling reporters:

“There’s always speculation about the best players in the world and Harry Kane is one of if not the best No9 in the world. That talk has been there for a number of years now.

Harry Kane loves this football club. That’s been proven over the last seven or eight years.

Signing the England captain is unlikely to come cheap for any of his potential suitors this summer, as Kane still has three years remaining on his current Tottenham contract, having penned a six-year deal back in 2018.

Transfers Revealed: The leading candidates to replace Zidane at Real - Paper Round 20 HOURS AGO