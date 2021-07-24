Liverpool’s Harry Wilson is set to move to Fulham, according to reports.

Fulham are rebuilding for a promotion push after their relegation at the end of season, which saw manager Scott Parker depart to be replaced by former Everton manager Marco Silva.

The Sun reports that Fulham will bring in the 24-year-old Welsh winger for £10 million. He has not been able to break through into the first team, and has spent the past three campaigns on loan at Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

Fulham look likely to lose Antonee Robinson, with the American right-back interested in both Wolves and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old was wanted by Pep Guardiola as cover, with Wolves wanting the same if they can bring him in for £10 million.

City may need additional players on the flanks as Benjamin Mendy could be on his way to Inter Milan, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has not always been settled at the club.

