If you browsed the Twitter-sphere on Tuesday after the sale of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea to Roma you would have seen an awful lot of chat about the loan policy of the Premier League side and whether the tides are changing.

In the entirety of sport perhaps only baseball fans could understand the fascination that football fans have when discussing loan farms, particularly Chelsea’s. For an outsider or someone new to the sport it must seem absurd, that people spend so much time shouting at each other about players who aren’t actually at the club they’re signed to.

The loan system is not something Chelsea invented. Co-ownership, whilst different, was prelevant in Italian football for years until it was outlawed. However the way Michael Emenalo built this system is an interesting blend of that practice, as well as the Moneyball approached made famous by the Oakland A’s in MLB. The idea was simple: use Chelsea’s immense wealth to create an unparalleled scouting network that allowed the club to sign the best youngsters in the world. From that point they were given loans in some of Europe’s best leagues for talent development. They would then either be sold for a profit to a top team who wants them as a first-team regular or given a chance in Chelsea’s senior squad.

On paper, like a lot of business proposals or social experiments, it sounds perfect. In reality though it’s been a bit more muddled. There have been a couple of notable successes in terms of first-team regulars, prominently Thibaut Courtois and Andreas Christensen, but mostly the players have been long forgotten, sold for a loss or tiny profit, or simply become a meme.

The inconvenient truth with the loan system is that actually the players it has benefitted the most are players who have come through the academy. It has given players like Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham a chance to prove themselves elsewhere before returning to the first-team. That’s what the loan system should be used for and there are countless great examples throughout football’s history of young players cutting their teeth lower down the ladder before coming back to great success.

But this new policy of scouting foreign youngsters and then either promoting or selling really hasn’t worked. Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne were never given a fair chance in the first-team whilst even using someone like Courtois as a plus sort of falls down as he was ready for first-team football - it was just bad timing that Chelsea still had Petr Cech.

In terms of raising profits, just take a look at the players sold by Chelsea this summer. The vast majority are English players who came through the academy. Meanwhile the likes of Abdul Baba Rahman, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Charly Musonda Jr, Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy, amongst others, are still training at Cobham with no chance of playing in the first-team.

A lot of the loanees, past and present, have spoken about their struggles in the system. Chelsea can point to the support structure they’ve put in place all they like but ultimately this is not a mentally healthy way to live your life, particularly for the players like Michael Hector or Lucas Piazon who seem to spend decades on the move before eventually finding new homes.

This was just one of the reasons FIFA introduced new legislation about 18 months ago to limit the number of loans clubs can have. As with most things FIFA related it is a little half-***ed. Clubs are limited to just eight players over the age of 22 who can go out on loan, and that will go down to six for the start of next season. It still doesn’t really stop teams like Chelsea or Manchester City hoarding 18-21 year olds before eventually trimming down to keep just the best and farming the others out. Hardly a great way to spend your formative years. It’s like a never-ending gap year.

Currently Chelsea have 10 players out on loan; Nathan Baxter, Jamie Cumming, Juan Castillo, Jake Clarke-Salter, Henry Lawrence, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja. Of course, of those ten you’d argue at least six (Lawrence, Maatsen, Gallagher, Gilmour and Broja) are kids getting valuable first-team experience. The first two are still developing with the idea that one can act as a homegrown back-up goalkeeper, which just leaves two where you question their first-team chances. That’s not bad given at one time that number could probably be as high as 20.

But that could change between now and the end of the window. Reports say Batshuayi has just signed a new deal and will now go to Besiktas on loan. At 27 it’s hard to imagine him ever featuring regularly in the first team and there are a few other players who will probably suffer the same fate. Some of this isn’t Chelsea’s fault, the pandemic has probably hurt the market for a lot of their players, but it’s impossible to shake the feeling of what might have been with this sad situation.

It’s worth stating that there is nothing wrong with having a few more players than you need. Injuries are a big part of football and relying on a squad of just 20-25 is not ideal for anyone. There is also nothing wrong with sending academy players who are too good for youth football out on loan.

It’s just when you’re keeping players who are getting well into their 20s rather than move it on that it gets a bit sick. To Chelsea’s credit it does feel as if they have been changing that. In the last couple of years they’ve lost Victor Moses, Marco van Ginkel, Danilo Pantic, Izzy Brown, Mario Pasalic, Nathan, Piazon, Ola Aina, Hector, Tomas Kalas, Kenneth Omeruo and Todd Kane. Add Rahman, Davide Zappacosta, Matt Miazga, Baker, Ross Barkley, Drinkwater and Kenedy to that list and suddenly things look a lot better. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tino Anjorin can fight for a first-team squad place or take one more loan before a final decision is made and the same can be said for Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu.

Then you can start looking at loans (be they for the first time or not) for players such as Dujon Sterling, George McEachran and Ike Ugba. Make a decision on them earlier rather than lumping them around the world. Then repeat the process with your young academy players as they get older. That’s happened this summer with Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento, Lewis Bate and more. Chelsea can still make money on them (quite a lot in Guehi’s case) and have the option to do so in the future with sell-on clauses. At 21 Guehi, is the oldest to leave the club of the academy players (i.e. those who were not previous first-team players like Abraham or Moses) but represents a great return and shows the way forward.

Here’s how that blueprint should look: players under 21 who are not ready for the first-team - be they academy products or signed from abroad - should be given 12-24 months out on loan. At the end of that time it should be abundantly clear whether they’re ready or not. If they are, promote them. If not, sell them and include either a percentage of a future transfer or a buy-back option that will give the player’s new team a profit. It’s actually something have done with Jeremie Boga.

Chelsea know what they need to do to have a better run development system in the future. Now we wait to see where it goes from here.

