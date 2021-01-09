Inter look to Lingard

Inter Milan are keen to add Jesse Lingard to their squad after Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku made it clear they rated the 28-year-old attacking player. Antonio Conte is also a fan and wants a January addition to help his side’s title challenge. The only obstacle is making room in the squad by finding an exit for Christian Eriksen, who could leave on loan to West Ham or Ajax, amongst others, reports the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard’s handful of performances this season have done little to suggest that he has any way back into the Manchester United first team on a regular basis. He has a year and a half left on his current deal but that last year is merely to preserve his transfer fee. After getting rid of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter, as well as losing Ashley Young, United will be keen to strike another deal.

Messi makes Barcelona demands to stay – Euro Papers

Pedri could convince Messi to stay

Lionel Messi could yet remain at Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The paper argues that the emergence of Pedri and his growing relationship with Messi on the pitch could be a compelling reason for the 33-year-old Argentine to stay at the club. Most important to the player is that he believes there is a chance that he can challenge for trophies with the club again.

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s dissatisfaction with Barcelona is clearly about ambition rather than money, given he has more than he could ever want and he has been motivated by the desire to be the best above anything else. In that instance trophies are what would convince him to stay, and unless Barcelona can show there is more than Pedri to come, they could see him move on this summer.

Saliba considers Arsenal exit

William Saliba has joined French side Nice on loan for the rest of the season after struggling to convince Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta that he was ready for first team action after switching from St Etienne. The Sun reports that the 19-year-old defender is open to seeing where he goes next from the club at the end of his temporary deal, with a permanent switch possible.

Paper Round’s view: Saliba’s lack of opportunities at the back at Arsenal hardly seems fair given the woeful players who have been given plenty of chances this season and before. Moving back to his home country after the stresses of the coronavirus lockdown may help him rediscover his best form, and as Arsenal continue to struggle in the league, he may dodge a bullet by leaving the club for good.

City youngster set for exit

Timi Sobowale could leave Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old defender is an Ireland under-19 international and is wanted by MLS side Real Salt Lake City. However, he is also attracting interest from Millwall, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, with Premier League side Crystal Palace keen on the teenager

Paper Round’s view: City have already lost Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund and there continues to be a suggestion that Phil Foden might elect to quit the Etihad in order to secure regular first team football. Sobowale is not necessarily on the level of either of those players but it must be a concern for the club that they are yet to produce and keep young talent that holds down a guaranteed first team place.

