Manchester United have made an improved bid for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho believed to be more than £75m, according to Ruhr Nachrichten and Sky Sports.

Sancho has been a United transfer target for over a year, but United were unwilling to go to the £108m fee that Dortmund requested last summer.

Now, reliable German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten say Dortmund's price tag is £82m for the England international plus bonuses and is 'non-negotiable'.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said the Bundesliga club have a "gentleman's agreement" with Sancho that he could leave this summer "under certain conditions".

Sancho's Dortmund contract expires in 2023.

Ruhr Nachrichten report PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is a target for Dortmund should Sancho depart this transfer window.

