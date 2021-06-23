Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to become Tottenham's new manager.

It is unclear who Tottenham’s first choice might be, but Lopetegui has become the latest man to pass on taking up the vacant manager’s position.

Sevilla president Jose Castro claims Tottenham made a ‘dizzying’ offer to Lopetegui, but he had no interest in leaving the La Liga club.

“Julen rang me and told me,” Castro told Cadena SER.

He said he’d received offers he’d not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

“But he said he doesn’t forget things and that he is very motivated here. We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I’m sure he will bring much more to the club.

“You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.”

Lopetegui has been rebuilding his reputation at Sevilla after a disastrous spell at Real Madrid and guided Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in La Liga.

Spurs dismissed Jose Mourinho earlier this year and slumped to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League football by some distance.

Daniel Levy has lead the charge for a new manager, but options appear to be limited. Tottenham were eager to re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino, but Paris Saint-Germain rebuffed their approach.

With so many names ruling themselves out of the running, Spurs could switch their attentions back to Nuno.

Tottenham players are expected to report for pre-season on July 5 and Spurs chairman Levy is desperate to appoint a new head coach by then.

