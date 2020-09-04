Kai Havertz left the Germany national team camp on Friday morning to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has been the subject of much interest from the Stamford Bridge club this summer, with Frank Lampard prioritising the signing of Havertz after the addition of Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen confirmed Havertz left the Germany camp in Stuttgart following their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Spain on Thursday evening during which the 21-year-old was an unused substitute.

Werner scored the opener for Joachim Loew’s side, with Havertz now set to link up with the former RB Leipzig striker at Stamford Bridge this season.

Last season saw Havertz score 12 times and record six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, also scoring four and assisting two in only five Europa League outings for the club.

Our view

This move is a gamble for Chelsea. A more level-headed decision would have seen them target a big money centre back this summer, but the signing of Silva as a free agent allowed them to look at Havertz who is viewed as a generational talent.

Indeed, the Blues have spotted an opportunity. They have had a free run at Havertz this summer and believe this is an unmissable opportunity to sign a player who will, before too long, be one of the very best in the European game.

Havertz isn’t too far away from that level right now. The German international will be expected to make a near immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, although it’s not yet clear how Lampard plans on fitting him into his Chelsea side.

The 4-3-3 shape Lampard has tended to favour so far as Blues boss isn’t the most natural of fits for Havertz if he is to be used as a central midfielder. It’s possible he could be used as an attacker in that formation, but where would that leave Werner and Ziyech, not to mention Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the others? Lampard has a lot to think about.

