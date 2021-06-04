Karim Benzema hopes that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid "quickly," if he wishes to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to AFP, the 33-year-old France striker said of Mbappe: "For him to come to Real, that would be ideal."

Benzema is now back in the France national team after five years away, and he told the news agency.

That makes international duty the first chance for him to play with the 22-year-old French striker. "All the big players want to come one day to Real Madrid, so I hope that he can do so quickly, if he wants to leave PSG - who are also a good team,” he said.

"He’s a good player as he has already shown. For his young age, he knows how to do everything. These are the players that I love, who know how to take a touch to do something meaningful. Agile, quick, efficient. We haven’t played much together but we’re finding after two training sessions that it’s easy. He knows how to play football and that’s very important to have.”

When asked if he would need to join PSG or Mbappe join him at Real, he said: "That he comes to Real, that would be ideal.”

Mbappe is under contract in Paris until 20202, and he has yet to announce his decision over his future, and negotiations away.

Recently, PSG president Nasser Al-Khalaifi said that, "We’re not worried about Mbappe.”

