Kounde alerts Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal

The Sun reports that Sevilla’s 22-year-old French central defender Jules Kounde could be on the move this summer. The player has impressed this season and has attracted attention from Manchester United, new Champions League holders Chelsea , and Arsenal, and admitted: “Regarding my future, it’s certain that I will perhaps have to change clubs this summer.”

Paper Round's view: At just 22, Kounde is a hugely impressive player with plenty of potential. He could fit in at any side in the Premier League but Manchester United and Chelsea are perhaps the team who will be keenest to make a move for the central defender. Kounde has a £69 million release clause but Chelsea may attempt to secure him by offering players in exchange.

Ceballos rejects another loan move

The Mail reports that Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has rejected the chance to go on loan again next season, should the chance be offered to him. The 24-year-old Spaniard wants to either remain at Real Madrid or sign for a new club on a permanent basis, saying: “I am 24-years-old, I am a very young player, with a lot of time still ahead of me, and the truth is that my expectations are clear: to settle in a club, feel important and enjoy football.”

Paper Round’s view: Ceballos has done OK for two years in London but unless he is available for an exceptionally cheap price it would be a surprise if Mikel Arteta wanted to bring him to Arsenal permanently. It seems even less likely that Real Madrid will want to keep him, and so the player will probably have to find another destination.

Hodgson linked to West Brom

Roy Hodgson has moved on from Crystal Palace after four years at Selhurst Park, and the Mirror suggests that he may move back to a former club. West Brom have him on their shortlist, though there is also a chance that Chris Wilder will succeed as he is the preferred candidate. Valerian Ismael is another option but he will require a £1.5 million compensation payment to Barnsley.

Paper Round’s view: Hodgson is a hugely experienced manager in English football and has shown a great deal of ability at the lower reaches of the Premier League. West Brom could use a manager who can assemble a squad who can negotiate their way out of the Championship, and perhaps get back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Ramos, Varane and Nacho could leave Real

Spanish newspaper Marca highlights three potential exits for Real Madrid this summer. The first up is Sergio Ramos, who has seen his contract offer withdrawn, with a chance that will be returned if he agrees to stay for one year rather than two. Raphael Varane has also not yet signed a new deal, and nor has Nacho Fernandez.

Paper Round’s view: Nacho, Ramos and Varane are all experienced parts of the Real Madrid defence but the backline are now creaking a little. There is Eder Militao to help refresh things but with the departure of Zinedine Zidane set this summer, it may be a chance to free up funds to help back whichever manager takes over next.

