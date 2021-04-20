Neymar considers paycut to ensure Barca switch

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain’s striker Neymar is willing to consider a paycut in order to make sure that he can secure a move to Barcelona, with the Spanish club unable to splash out, but aware that the Brazilian’s return could be one way to ensure that Lionel Messi decides to stay. Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez are alternative options.

Paper Round’s view: Neymar appears now to be happy at Paris Saint-Germain after years of difficulties settling in with the French side, but it should be no surprise that he is still happy to come back to Barcelona if it is possible. The 29-year-old striker would be very expensive in terms of a transfer fee, so it is hard to see how the Spaniards could pull this one off.

Messi house-hunting in Barcelona

The Sun offers another angle to the story regarding Lionel Messi’s future, with the report that his wife is now looking for a new home in Catalonia, in a region just south of the capital. While it may just be an investment, it follows news that new club president Joan Laporta believes the ageing striker will extend his stay at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s desire seemed to be at its peak in the last transfer window and by delaying his exit, Josep Maria Bartomeu appears to have given the club enough time to convince him to stay now that his current deal is close to expiry. Things could clearly still change but with the future of football up in the air, Messi may prefer one constant.

Mbappe thinking over Madrid switch

The Mirror meanwhile also has tabs on the property market in Spain. The newspaper relays a story that Paris Saint-Germain’s 22-year-old French international striker Kylian Mbappe is keen on a move to Real Madrid, at the heart of the European Super League plans , and has begun househunting in the Spanish capital. However the paper cautions that the move may just be because he wants to have a property in Spain.

Paper Round’s view: With the huge sums of money involved in football, and given the sensible head on Mbappe’s shoulders, there is every chance he is simply planning for the future by buying now, or making an investment for the long term. However PSG can't wait forever for Mbappe’s decision on his contract - with only a little over a year left to run - so perhaps he will be sold regardless of his preference.

UEFA offer up a £6bn Champions League

Paper Round’s view: At the initial launch of the plans for the ESL there were already suggestions that even if the league didn’t take off, it was a sufficient show of strength to ensure that UEFA would be sure to increase the pay to the biggest European teams. It appears that is now the case with more money going to the top sides in Europe, which will only go to further strengthen their position, making another bid at an ESL more likely.

