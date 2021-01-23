Mbappe considers long PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is considering a long stay at the club, despite interest from Real Madrid and other big clubs across Europe. The 22-year-old striker has a deal that expires in 2022, but he said that should he renew his contract, it will be for a long time: "We're in talks with the club to find a project. I'm thinking about it because I think, if I renew, it'll be for a long time."

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe is the best young striker in the game and Real Madrid would get good value out of signing him for nothing except his wages. That would presumably appeal to Mbappe, to get more money and to do so at a more glamorous club, but PSG are on the ascendancy and are not short of cash either. Mauricio Pochettino will have to be convincing about the chances of more tilts at the Champions League.

Pellistri to leave on loan

Manchester United’s young winger Facundo Pellistri is set to leave the club on loan, just half a season after joining from Penarol. The 19-year-old Uruguayan is said to be on the verge of a transfer until the end of the season, according to the Mirror, with a loan deal to La Liga the chance to give him regular playing time after getting no first team action under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paper Round’s view: United trailed the arrival Pellistri as someone who could be ready for first team action already, but that appears to have been some misdirection, to put it kindly, during a time when fans were seriously disappointed with their transfer activity. Nevertheless, for a player who is reportedly extremely talented, it makes sense to give him the chance to learn on the pitch somewhere.

Arsenal turn to Bertrand

Ryan Bertrand is a target for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. After Sead Kolasinac moved to Schalke, the club are looking for some back-up at left-back, though Kieran Tierney is the first choice. Southampton’s 31-year-old defender has a contract that expires in the summer, so there is a chance that the south coast club will be willing to strike a deal now to secure some cash.

Paper Round’s view: Bertrand never quite made it at the top level after promising to become one of the country’s best full-backs. At 31, he has perhaps a couple more years left in decent shape and given all the hard running he’s had to do over the course of his career, taking it easy as a second choice player might extend his time playing professional football, and with a better chance of a trophy.

West Ham make huge loss on Haller

West Ham agreed a £20 million deal to sell Ajax their striker Sebastien Haller. The club failed to make a £5.4 million payment to Eintracht Frankfurt this summer and the debt was passed on by the German club to a private equity group. In order to settle the debt, MSD Capital will now receive a quarter of the Ajax payment to West Ham meaning that the London club have made a huge loss on the player.

Paper Round’s view: Haller was clearly a player in good form at Eintracht but he won’t be the first striker to find life tough under David Moyes. There is little creativity in the side and there isn’t much focus on the attacking side of the game. Ajax is a good place for him to rediscover his touch because they dominate most games, affording him plenty of chances in front of goal.

