Mbappe booed as Messi introduced to PSG fans

There is potential trouble ahead for Kylian Mbappe. As discussed below in Paper Round, the player looks set to stay for another season, but there is no indication that he will sign a new deal. On Saturday night he was booed by the club’s fans while at the same time their summer signings - included Lionel Messi - were welcomed.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe is a hero for France but now that PSG have Messi, they can be a little more circumspect in their affection for the youngster. If Mbappe wants to leave then the supporters - and Mauricio Pochettino - can plan for Neymar and Messi to be more than enough in attack for the next year or two.

Mbappe stuck in limbo

The Mail reports on the situation that Kylian Mbappe finds himself in at the Parc des Princes. The 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker is reportedly irked by the arrival of Lionel Messi, but with a year left on his contract, Real Madrid cannot afford the £100m asking price for the player, and PSG are determined to keep hold of him.

Paper Round’s view: Real have to shift more than just Raphael Varane to make sure that their bottom line is healthy. They have benefitted too from Sergio Ramos quitting, also to PSG, but there is such a huge amount of damage done by the coronavirus, complicated by the new CVC financial restrictions, that it will almost certainly have to wait for now.

Abraham unsure over Roma move

Roma are desperate to land Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, with the Italian side’s boss Jose Mourinho calling the 23-year-old striker in order to convince him to move, reports the Sun. However Abraham is not set on leaving Stamford Bridge, but if he does he would prefer to stay in London and switch to Premier League side Arsenal.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham showed enough promise under Frank Lampard to suggest that if he can get regular game time then he can continue to improve and score goals. Arsenal and Roma are able to offer him only a limited suggestion that they will succeed in their respective goals, so you can see why he is not desperate to join either.

Bartomeu hits out at Laporta

Barcelona’s continued slow-motion implosion continues, and Spanish newspaper Marca reports that former president Josep Maria Bartomeu has accused his replacement, Joan Laporta, of failing to put into action a plan that would have helped the club’s finances, and ultimately kept Lionel Messi at the club.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a strong claim from Bartomeu, and Laporta is looking vulnerable now that it is unclear just who can be registered for the coming season. However this is a crisis that was building even before the coronavirus pandemic, and it is up to more than just one president to put right the situation at the Camp Nou.

