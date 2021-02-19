Konsa linked to Liverpool and Spurs

The Mirror reports that Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is a target for Premier League sides Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. The 23-year-old former Brentford player moved from West London for £12 million, and he is now rated at a far higher valuation, but Villa are not willing to let him go without a fight, reports the paper.

Paper Round’s view: Konsa has experience with the international set up as an under-21 player, but the most important thing he can offer Spurs and Liverpool is that he can stand up to the pressure of Premier League football. That is something that can’t be said for Liverpool’s selection, however talented they are on the pitch.

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Kylian Mbappe is almost certainly destined for Real Madrid, despite the success of Paris Saint-Germain at Barcelona this week. The impressive display of Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick, underlined his talent and with less than two seasons left on his contract he should be able to leave and command a huge salary.

Paper Round’s view: PSG might be heartened by Manchester City successfully seeing off the Premier League and UEFA over their Financial Fair Play behaviour, as it opens them up to spend much more on transfer fees and salaries. However, for Mbappe it appears more than ever that he has his eyes on glory and glamor, not just cash.

Former Manchester United central defender Ryan Shawcross is set to join Inter Miami. The 33-year-old has been released by Stoke City as his contract was due to expire at the end of the season. The Sun reports that this frees him up to link up with Phil Neville at David Beckham’s Floridian MLS franchise to see out his career.

Paper Round’s view: Shawcross was linked with a move to a bigger Premier League side when he was at his peak with Stoke, and he missed out on a contract that could have given him more money and the chance of a trophy. Inter Miami are capable of paying a decent salary, and he may even bring home a cup from MLS football before he retires.

Championship side Bournemouth are keen to replace the sacked Jason Tindall with a permanent appointment. They want to speak to Thierry Henry, but they must first be given permission to discuss the position with him by his current club, CF Montreal. The Daily Mail reports that David Wagner and Patrick Vieira are also in contention.

Paper Round’s view: Henry’s insights for Sky Sports and other TV channels have shown that he is a capable analyst. At Monaco he struggled, but with Montreal he has had time to learn away from the limelight and the chance to come back to England could be what he needs to attract another big club in a few years.

