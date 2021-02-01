Liverpool have announced the capture of Ben Davies from Preston North End.

The 25-year-old central defender has joined on what Liverpool called “a long-term contract”.

transfers 'The Turkish Wall' who idolises Van Dijk: Liverpool target Kabak 5 HOURS AGO

The deal to bring the Championship player to the current Premier League champions is reported to have cost the club an initial £500,000, with the fee rising to £1.6 million if add-on clauses are met.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Davies said: “I’m obviously delighted to be here.

“It’s a huge opportunity. Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible. I’d be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players [at the club].

“I’ve never actually been to Anfield and I haven’t had a look around yet. I had a quick look out and had a look at the pitch and it looks like carpet, which obviously you’d expect.

“I haven’t actually walked out of the tunnel yet, so I’m looking forward to that. Just to be in this kind of atmosphere is brilliant.”

Davies has played 145 games with Preston and will help fill in for injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool are also expected to complete the signing of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 on an initial loan deal with an arrangement to buy in the summer.

Are Liverpool the new favourites to sign Mbappe? - Euro Papers

transfers Transfer deadline day LIVE - Everton renew King interest, Arsenal step up clearout 6 HOURS AGO