Liverpool have confirmed that Welsh forward Harry Wilson has joined Fulham.

The 24-year-old had been at Liverpool for more than 15 years and joined as a youth team player, making his debut against Plymouth Argyle in a 2017 FA Cup tie.

He then spent much of his career on loan at several different clubs. He gained experience at Hull City, Derby County and Cardiff City, as well as getting Premier League experience with Bournemouth in the 2019/2020 season.

Wilson played for Wales at this summer’s rearranged Euro 2020, but has now been moved on for a fee reported to be around £11m.

Fulham are rebuilding under new manager Marco Silva as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League following their relegation.

