Lyon have agreed a £9.5m fee for Liverpool’s forward Xherdan Shaqiri, according to reports.

The Times’ Paul Joyce reported that the French side had made a bid of £4 million for the player and negotiations had led to an agreement for a fee more than twice the original offer.

The 29-year-old former Inter Milan player has been in and out of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans so had been expected to move on before the current transfer window is out.

Swiss international Shaqiri had been part of the club’s Champions League winning squad as well as the one which claimed its first Premier League title.

