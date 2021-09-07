Liverpool target Bellingham

The Mirror reports that Premier League side Liverpool are keen on making a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old midfielder sees his long-term future in England, and is valued at around £80 million. There is a complication for Liverpool, as Manchester United may renew their interest for Bellingham or Erling Haaland.

Paper Round’s view: With Haaland’s release clause kicking in next summer it seems that Dortmund are assured of receiving at least one huge payoff, so that might reduce the need to let Bellingham go. Given how well the youngster is progressing, too, he may feel in little rush to move on while he is still a teenager.

The Telegraph carries a report that states that Jesse Lingard has rejected an offer of a contract extension from Manchester United. The 28-year-old has a year left to run on his current deal, but rather than put pen to paper he would prefer to see if he gets many opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before deciding his future.

Paper Round’s view: There is absolutely no footballing reason to keep Lingard at the club and shifting some of his wages might ultimately be pretty handy too if free transfers keep cropping up. To Lingard’s credit he showed at West Ham what he can do when he plays regularly, and so he should consider returning to that kind of club.

Tottenham made an offer to Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, reports The Sun, but the Russian club turned it down. The 26-year-old Iranian international has 50 goals in 70 appearances and was wanted to replace Harry Kane. Azmoun could move on next year, saying: “If I leave, I will do it next summer as a free agent.”

Paper Round’s view: Tottenham, Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma were all keen on doing a deal in the summer so if he becomes a free agent next year then expect the top European sides to step in. Goals in Russia have rarely translated to success in Western Europe, but if there is no transfer fee then he could be a bargain.

Marco Asensio has enjoyed the trust of Carlo Ancelotti since the Italian’s return to management and the 25-year-old Spanish international’s return from injury. Spanish newspaper Marca says the player sees his future in Spain and his side are keen to move him into midfield where they are short of options. Spurs had been interested this summer.

Paper Round’s view: If he can stay fit and be integrated into central midfield then he could show the talent that helped him burst onto the scene four years ago. Spurs found little success in persuading big-name stars to move to North London, and they may struggle even more if Harry Kane manages to leave next summer.

