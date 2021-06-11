Liverpool are reportedly keen on replacing Georginio Wijnaldum with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus.

Wijnaldum has agreed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract this summer. Despite the transfer of Thiago Alcantara last season, Liverpool are keen to add another player to the middle of the park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with Leicester City’s midfielder, but Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that Neuhaus is the target, and a fee of around 40 million euros would be required.

This far into the year the player, Plettenberg reports, no longer has an active release clause, and has a contract that runs until 2024. Last season the 24-year-old scored eight goals and registered eight assists for this side.

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner both over 30, there is still a need for Liverpool to add midfielders to the squad.

