Liverpool in battle with United for Upamecano

Liverpool and Manchester United will go head to head for the signature of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The 23-year-old French defender has a £38 million release clause, and the Mirror reports that United could be tempted to act now while Liverpool don’t have the cash. Fellow Premier League side Chelsea also want him, and Bayern Munich are keen.

Paper Round’s view: Upamecano is one of the best players in the world right now and there are few defenders of any age who could claim to be his equal. With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffering from serious injuries, and United’s weakness at the back, there is need for both of them to act to shore up their defensive resources.

Sanson set for Villa transfer

Aston Villa are set to make a signing in the next few days as they look to build their squad and establish themselves in the Premier League. They are set to sign Marseille’s 26-year-old midfielder Morgan Sanson for £14 million, and the Telegraph reports that a transfer is imminent as Marseille need to raise funds as a result of the coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: Coronavirus has left a lot of clubs vulnerable to offers from other sides who have the cash to sign players. Sanson has hit form after emerging as a promising youngster, and is probably on the cusp of being too old to adjust to the demands of the Premier League after years in Ligue 1.

Arsenal keen on Collins

Stoke defender Nathan Collins is a youngster in demand. The Sun says the 19-year-old central defender is rated highly by new Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher, but it is Burnley who have concrete interest as they look to replace James Tarkowski, who could leave. Arsenal will be a rival for his signature, but Crystal Palace are also in the market for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Collins is still just a teenager but growing up in the Championship will make sure that he is physically capable of handling himself. Arsenal are in need of strengthening in central defence, as are most of the clubs in the Premier League. At just £10 million he could prove to be a bargain.

Sevilla target Papu Gomez

Atalanta attacking midfielder Papu Gomez is keen to join La Liga club Sevilla. The Spanish club are after the veteran Argentine and are helped by the fact that Atalanta don’t want to sell to a Serie A rival. The 32-year-old playmaker is wanted by MLS teams too, but he would prefer a move to Spain assuming a deal can be agreed between the six million Sevilla would like to pay and 12 million the Italians want, reports Marca.

Paper Round’s view: Gomez has been at Atalanta since 2014 and clearly feels it is time to move on. At 32, he probably has one more transfer within Europe, and if MLS teams are ready to pay up the same will be true in the next few years. Sevilla could do with reinforcements as they look to secure a Champions League spot.

