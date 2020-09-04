Luis Suarez has agreed to sign for Juventus on a free transfer from Barcelona, according to BBC and Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague.

The Uruguayan striker has been told he is free to leave the Camp Nou this summer as the Catalan club attempts to trim its wage bill, with the 33-year-old agreeing terms on a move to the Italian champions.

Suarez must still negotiate his release from Barcelona. The striker's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, but a clause means that a one-year extension will be triggered if he plays 60% of games for the Catalans this season.

Since joining Barcelona for £74 million six years ago, Suarez has been a central figure, scoring 198 goals in 283 appearances in all competitions.

New Barca boss Ronald Koeman, however, wants to reshape his squad and reportedly sees Suarez as a figure who can be upgraded. Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has been mentioned as a potential replacement for the 33-year-old.

Our view

Juventus' need for a new centre-forward is clear. The expected exit of Gonzalo Higuain leaves the Old Lady somewhat short of options in the attacking third, particularly if Paulo Dybala is considered more of a supporting striker or wide man.

Suarez is a proven goalscorer at the top level, but much of Juve's transfer strategy this summer has been about lowering the average age of the squad at the club. This explains why they swapped Miralem Pjanic for Arthur and signed Weston McKennie from Schalke. It therefore makes little sense that Suarez, at 33 years old, has been targeted.

Andrea Pirlo is something of an unknown quantity as a coach, given that this is his very first job in management, but the former midfielder has spoken about implementing a high intensity, high pressing game. "I said two things to the lads: 'you must always have the ball' and 'when you lose it, you must get it back quickly’," Pirlo said at his unveiling.

Back in the day, Suarez would have been the perfect forward for this style of play, but injuries have taken their toll on the 33-year-old. What's more, his general fitness has come under scrutiny recently. The old finishing instincts are still there, but Suarez is finding it increasingly difficult to get into position to put the ball in the back of the net. This is another short-term gamble for Juventus.

