Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Modric moved to Real from Tottenham Hotspur for £30m in 2012 and has made 391 appearances during his nine years in Spain.

The Croatia international had been regularly linked with a move to Inter Milan this season, but he is to remain in La Liga for one more campaign at least.

"Real Madrid CF and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains with the club until June 30, 2022." read a statement on Madrid's official website.

Modric has won four Champions League titles, two La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and three Club World Cups with Real.

Real finished the current campaign without any major silverware as they came second in La Liga to rivals Atletico Madrid.

