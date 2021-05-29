United and City turn to Kane with Haaland likely to stay

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has said he is likely to stay at the Bundesliga club for another season or two, meaning that Manchester United and Manchester City will have to look elsewhere. The 20-year-old Norwegian said: "I have a contract for a couple of fine years, so I am respectful towards my contract,” and the Sun claims the two Premier League sides will now turn to Harry Kane, with City potentially interested in Romelu Lukaku

Paper Round’s view: Kane could be the difference for City to hold off a renewed title attack from Liverpool next season, and for United it might even transform them into challengers for their first Premier League trophy since Alex Ferguson’s retirement. However Kane is now 27 and provides much less value than Haaland would, so they may be tempted to wait a year to try again.

Manchester United plan clearout

The Mirror reports that there are up to nine players who could leave Manchester United this summer as they make way, and raise funds, for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer targets this summer. Paul Pogba is the obvious option to sell given his contract expires next year, and Nemanja Matic, David de Gea, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, and Tahith Chong could all leave too.

Paper Round’s view: The most important thing for United is to get rid of the mediocrity that has weighed them down for a decade and bring a group of players who actually offer something to lift them towards a title challenge. Of course the Glazers do not want to spend more than strictly necessary so raising money through sales could be the only way for Solskjaer to get his men.

Arsenal want Sterling and Mahrez

The Daily Mail suggests that Pep Guardiola is willing to sell both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. The two wingers could be moved on as the Spaniard looks to overhaul his squad this summer. Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte could also be sold if the right offer comes in. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be interested in 26-year-old Sterling and Mahrez, 30.

Paper Round’s view: Sterling’s form has not been as impressive as it has been in previous seasons and given Guardiola’s financial backing from his owners he can afford to be ruthless. Mahrez, meanwhile, is now into his thirties and there is a risk that he won’t be able to keep up with the physical demands of playing for Guardiola. It appears City are ready to spend big yet again.

Pochettino won’t be allowed to join Real

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Paris Saint-Germain will not entertain the departure of Mauricio Pochettino as manager this summer. The Argentine has a year left on his contract and Real Madrid would like him to replace Zinedine Zidane (and Spurs also want him back after Jose Mourinho’s departure). With Real - who have just signed David Alaba - keen to maintain a working relationship with PSG ahead of a potential Kylian Mbappe transfer, they will sit this one out

Paper Round’s view: Pochettino does not appear content in Paris and is reportedly worried by the influence of Leonardo at the club. He probably felt the PSG job was too big for him to turn down after so long out of the game, and he might be risking another blow to his reputation if he again leaves another club while they have failed to make the most of their potential.

