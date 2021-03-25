Manchester United want Hugo Lloris

Manchester United could kick off a goalkeeping merry-go-round this summer, according to the Sun. The first player that could move is Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old French international has grown frustrated at the club and would be a replacement for David de Gea, who has lost his place to Dean Henderson. There are also doubts over Henderson’s ability too.

Paper Round’s view: Henderson seems to be a perfectly reasonable goalkeeper but there is nothing special about him yet. Selling De Gea would allow them to get his huge wages off the books, and Lloris would be an able and dependable replacement who is more comfortable with the ball at his feat. Henderson could also be sold to raise transfer funds or sent out on loan for more experience.

Spurs line up Lloris replacement

The Daily Mail suggests that another potential suitor is Paris Saint-Germain, in a move that would reunite Lloris with former boss Mauricio Pochettino. The paper believes that the club want Nick Pope of Burnley but they want more than £30 million for the England international. They are thus looking at cheaper option, with Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels and Lille’s Mike Maignan under consideration.

Paper Round’s view: Pope’s international experience, coupled with his years in the Premier League should make him a solid choice for Spurs or any other English club that needs a new goalkeeper. However Spurs run a tight ship where finances are concerned so Daniel Levy may have to ask Jose Mourinho which cheaper options he would consider, especially given the impact of the coronavirus.

Chong wants Brugge stay

The Mirror reports that Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong wants to stay at Club Brugge beyond the summer. The 21-year-old Dutch winger was at Wolfsburg but failed to get much time on the pitch so took a mid-season switch to the Belgian side. He has now said that he would like to stay at Brugge for longer in order to get some stability to help him develop.

Paper Round’s view: Chong is exceptionally quick and in his rare appearances for United’s first team he was able to trouble defenders with his direct attacking, but he was not a reliable crosser nor was there much end product. More time on the pitch for Club Brugge would help him learn to be more effective in the final third and help him develop for his later career, at United or elsewhere.

Morata unclear over Ronaldo future

Alvaro Morata was asked about the future of his fellow Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo but he was unsure about what the 36-year-old Portuguese international striker has planned for the summer, after being linked with a return to Real Madrid. Spanish paper Marca quotes him as saying: "In life, anything can happen. I hope he stays at Juventus and that I can enjoy [playing alongside] him."

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo looks set to move on in the summer and the only thing that could keep him from moving on is if another club can't afford his wages or if a new manager replaces Andrea Pirlo and believes that the veteran is the most important player to any new team he wants to build. Morata could well want him to leave in order to get more chances on the pitch.

