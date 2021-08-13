City ready to wait for Kane

Manchester City have not given up hopes of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane, reports the Daily Telegraph. The 28-year-old forward is subject of interest from Pep Guardiola, and the club are ready to wait until the end of the transfer window before deciding how their leadership will group, to give him a chance to make the switch.

Paper Round’s view: The paper also suggests that fresh negotiations have taken place between the two clubs which means, at least, there is a remote chance of the sides agreeing a fee that is suitable to them both. For Kane and City they need that to be soon otherwise it will be weeks longer before he is up to speed to play.

Klopp aims for new Henderson deal

The Daily Mail reports that Jurgen Klopp appeared confident over signing Jordan Henderson to a new deal. His current contract runs out in two seasons and the 31-year-old’s negotiations with the club have stalled. However Klopp said: “It is important (to find a solution) but it will happen. We will sort it, however it will be. We will sort it. No doubt about that. It will get sorted. I spoke to him (on Thursday) and it looked like that (he was in good spirits), yes.”

Paper Round’s view: Henderson has hardly been an incredible performer for Liverpool but he has been a brilliantly steadying presence. With James Milner and Fabinho, there are three relatively underwhelming players who have often been the difference between sides who can name superficially better players in the middle.

Everton consider Pereira switch

Everton are keen on signing Manchester United’s 25-year-old Brazilian international Andreas Pereira, according to the Sun. However, while Everton would like to bring the player in on loan, United are keen to wrap up a permanent exit for the midfielder. There is also interest from Fenerbahce, but they are put off by the £21 million asking price.

Paper Round’s view: Everton have been the traditional destination for United players who were not good enough to cut it at the top of the league, and Pereira has displayed no remarkable talent at Granada, Valencia and Lazio. If United really do rate him at £21m then he must do absolutely brilliant things in training.

Arsenal target Woodman

Runar Alex Runarsson is expected to leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, and Mikel Arteta wants to bring in competition for Bernd Leno. The Mirror reports that could come in the form of 24-year-old Freddie Woodman, the Newcastle United goalkeeper who was discussed during the Joe Willock transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Runarsson’s chances at Arsenal were brief and it is to Arteta’s credit that he is looking to fix that problem very quickly. However Woodman is not even a definite first choice for Newcastle and has hardly shown that he deserves to step up and take on Leno at the Emirates. Arsenal’s Edu has not earned trust over his dealings so far.

