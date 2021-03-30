Haaland to cost City £300 million

Manchester City will have to spend around £300 million in order to secure the signature of Erling Haaland, claims the Sun. The paper reports that Dortmund will need a transfer fee of £150 million to sell the 20-year-old Norwegian international, and he will also demand wages of £600,000 a week which would take the total cost of any package above £300 million.

World Cup Qualification UEFA France's Martial likely to miss Bosnia match due to knee problem 6 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Paris Saint-Germain are probably the only other club who might be able to finance such a deal, given the two clubs have their own particular financial arrangements. There’s little doubt that Haaland looks to be a brilliant talent, but it is hard to see how one player should command so much money when there are other weaknesses in City’s squad.

'Why not?' - Salah hints at Liverpool exit in interview - Euro Papers

City consider Grealish signing

The Telegraph believes that Manchester City will prioritise Haaland, but there are also plans to make a move for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old playmaker Jack Grealish. City know that Haaland will cost more than £65 million this summer, so are unsure if they will be able to shell out for Grealish as well - who is also wanted by United - given his current club rate him around £100 million.

Paper Round’s view: Grealish has a notable lack of European and international experience and as he approaches 26 he represents more of a gamble than he does a bargain. Something similar has happened to Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace and he will consider that his career has entered a rut against his will. Grealish may have to compromise on where he moves next.

Mbappe to make PSG decision

The Daily Mirror reports that Kylian Mbappe has told the French national team that he will not be taking part in the Olympics in Tokyo this year. The 22-year-old French international has decided to prioritise his club future as he weighs up whether or not to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, amid interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe is perhaps the best striker in the world right now with the possible exception of Erling Haaland. Given the huge demand for him this summer and the implications of choosing his long-term future in the next few months, it makes sense that he misses the Olympics in order to make the right decision, given the hectic recent schedule.

United want Cavani to stay

Manchester United’s transfer chief John Murtough and Ed Woodward want Edinson Cavani to stay at the club for another season and discussed his future, according to the Daily Mail. The 34-year-old Uruguayan has failed to settle in England and has been linked with a return to South America, and is worried that United will sign a striker to start ahead of him in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: United need a better striker than Anthony Martial so really they should move him on to another club and try to keep Cavani for one more year. Then they could allow a younger striker to compete with Cavani for a season while he lays the groundwork to move on back to South America. However, if he does not want to stay, there is little point forcing it.

Champions League Chelsea v Porto quarter-final fixtures to be played in Seville 9 HOURS AGO