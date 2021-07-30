Manchester City have submitted a £100 million offer to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The huge transfer bid would make Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history if it goes through, but Pep Guardiola is believed to see the 25-year-old as an ideal fit to improve the defending champions further.

The report, by John Percy in the Telegraph, claims that City are hopeful of coming to an agreement within a week, with Grealish set to return to Aston Villa training on Monday.

The details of the offer are believed to involve a significant wage increase for Villa captain Grealish, who is reported to be on £125,000-per-week at the Midlands club.

City have been heavily linked with a £100m+ bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, but Friday's report suggests Grealish is Guardiola's top transfer target.

