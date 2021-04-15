Rennes may be forced to sell Camavinga

Rennes’ 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga looks likely to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer, as he has failed to extend his contract. That means he could leave for free at the end of next season, and Spanish newspaper Marca reports his current club do not want to lose out on some transfer fee. That should invite bids from interested clubs, with Real Madrid and Manchester United linked with him.

Paper Round’s view: Camavinga seems like an interesting and sensible gamble for clubs who might not have been ready to splash out on him this summer. At just 18 he is one of the most promising young players in Europe and he could be signed on a relatively reduced fee, something which is going to appeal to clubs who are dealing with the financial impact of the coronavirus.

United presented with Milenkovic chance

Nikola Milenkovic is a man in demand with the 23-year-old Serbian international refusing to sign a new deal at his current club Fiorentina. The Daily Mail reports that the £38 million rated player is also wanted by AC Milan as well as Chelsea, depending on the future of their shared central defender Fikayo Tomori. Fiorentina are likely to sell to avoid losing him for nothing in 2022.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United desperately need a new defender to replace Victor Lindelof, who has been a huge disappointment. If they can get Milenkovic for £38 million then they may also be able to afford to replace Harry Maguire, who has also been a huge disappointment, but the chances of admitting that mistake seem particularly slim.

Luiz to be let go by Arteta

Arsenal could be ready for a clear out, according to a couple of reports. The first is from the Sun, who relay that David Luiz is unlikely to be offered a new deal, having signed a one-year extension last summer. He will be released on a free transfer, with Mikel Arteta keen on bringing William Saliba back from his loan spell in France, where he has impressed for Nice.

Paper Round’s view: Saliba clearly has talent and it was a waste of half a season to not have him playing regularly, though perhaps there are concerns he is not yet ready to leave France if he plays his best France in Ligue 1. However, Luiz has always been prone to errors so it would be hard to see how Arteta could not find a cheaper and better replacement to fill in if needed.

Nketiah set for Arsenal exit

Arsenal’s 21-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah could leave the club this summer, with his current deal running out in the summer of 2022. That would open up a chance for West Ham, who would like him to be the replacement for Sebastien Haller. Arsenal have Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, and Folarin Balogun’s new contract means there will be limited chances for the forward.

Paper Round’s view: While he is only 21, if he was good enough to be kept on at Arsenal he would already be getting more game time. There is every chance that he can grow into an important player for another Premier League side, but in order to discover the limits of his potential, Nketiah needs regular minutes to develop and prove himself at the highest level.

