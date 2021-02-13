Chelsea target Haaland

The Sun claims that Chelsea continue to target Erling Haaland for a summer move, but will face competition from Manchester United for the Borussia Dortmund striker. There is also the prospect of a duel with United for RB Leipzig defender, Ibrahima Konate, with the 21-year-old Frenchman also wanted at Old Trafford in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Bayern seem set to lose David Alaba to Real Madrid, a player who would have been brilliant in the Premier League, and have replaced him with Dayot Upamecano. That is a blow for English side and the move for Konate has come because he is one of a dwindling list of defenders who may actually be available.

Liverpool identify new defender

Despite the arrival of Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke, the Mirror says that Liverpool continue to look for a new defender. Bremer of Torino is put forward as the name they will move for in the summer. The 23-year-old Brazilian can play on the left of a back two and would be expected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool now have five central defenders who can claim to be part of the first team squad so if they do buy Bremer, who is only valued at about £10 million, then they will have to move at least two on to balance the squad. Joel Matip probably is vulnerable given his age and injury problems, and Davies could be moved on quickly to Celtic if Kabak stays.

City weigh up Aguero replacements

The Mail reports on the players who are under consideration to replace Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, with the player set to leave on a free transfer. The names in the frame are Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland, Danny Ings, Lautaro Martinez and Darwin Nunez.

Paper Round’s view: The 32-year-old Argentine finally seems unable to beat his injury problems so it makes sense that he is moved on. Gabriel Jesus has not shown that he can step up to take his place so City have a choice: Of the options listed above, Haaland is probably the most talented of the bunch, but it depends perhaps on Financial Fair Play.

Casemiro set for Real stay

Last summer French football side Paris Saint-Germain contacted Real Madrid over the possibility of signing their midfielder Casemiro. The 28-year-old Brazilian has been vital to Zinedine Zidane, and Spanish newspaper Marca reports that his contract runs until 2023, and Real will not consider selling the player for any fee.

Paper Round’s view: At 28, Casemiro’s approach to the game isn’t too demanding on his body and he will probably be able to continue at the same standard for a few years yet. Given the impact on the finances of Real from the coronavirus, Real may have to consider trimming their first team squad but there are few alternatives who could replace Casemiro.

