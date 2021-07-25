Manchester United are drawing closer to signing Raphael Varane, according to reports.

Goal reports that United and Varane’s current club, Real Madrid, are coming close to an agreement for the French international.

The 28-year-old central defender has been the subject of extensive negotiations, and a deal worth between £39-47 million is likely to be struck.

United have already signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, for an initial £73m.

Talks will continue into next week, with United and Real looking to come to a compromise figure that takes into account Varane having just one year left on his contract, and the player’s desire to leave the club on good terms.

Madrid have also lost Sergio Ramos, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, and had made an offer to Varane to agree terms, but he is set to sign a five-year contract with United instead.

United are also believed to be keen on Kieran Trippier, with the 30-year-old England international a Liga medal winner with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid last season.

Jadon Sancho talks about Manchester United move

