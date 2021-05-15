United need to offer more for Varane

Manchester United have made an opening offer for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old French international is linked with a move away from the Spanish club but United have offered £40 million, while the paper reports it will take £20 million more to secure his signature, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of reinforcements

Premier League Normality returns as Keane rants, and Mane 'disrespects' Klopp - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 06:34

Paper Round’s view: It seems peculiar that Real are willing to do business for one of the best players in the world for such a relatively cheap fee. While United are clearly taking advantage of the fact his contract is running out, it would make more sense for Real to tie him down to a more generous contract.

Real make Mbappe's international team-mate their top priority - Euro Papers

Liverpool set to let Kabak go

Premier League side Liverpool endured an injury crisis this winter and one of the defenders they brought in was Schalke youngster Ozan Kabak, on loan. The 21-year-old stopper, however, has not convinced manager Jurgen Klopp that he would hold down a place next season and so could be moved on to another side, reports the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: With relegation ahead for Schalke they will need to raise funds to deal with the impact of both coronavirus and the drop down to Bundesliga 2. That means that if they could sell Kabak to another Premier League side they could balance their books and also sign up a new group of players.

United to focus on Sancho

The Mirror reports that the emergence of Mason Greenwood could serve Manchester United well in the transfer window. It has allowed them to focus their transfer plans elsewhere, and that could see them focus their resources on 21-year-old England international Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Paper Round’s view: Greenwood looks to be an exceptional talent and he’s one who probably should not have his path to the United first team blocked off. If United can secure the signature of Sancho this summer and team him up with Sancho, then that would probably be a sensible use of resources next season.

Real targeting Camavinga

Real Madrid are looking to rekindle their interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The move for the teenager was called off last summer when the coronavirus hit, but that won’t stop them this summer. However there could also be interest from other clubs, report Marca, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: Camavinga is one of the most promising players in the last few years to come out of France, and given he plays for Rennes you would think that they would be content to do a deal with Real in order to secure their own finances. Camavinga is clearly ready to move on and make the most of his potential.

Transfers Memphis to sign for Barcelona on free transfer - Paper Round 13/05/2021 AT 22:17