Solskjaer set for new United deal

Manchester United are set to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract, according to the Mirror. The Norwegian is about to enter the last year of his current deal, which earns him around £7 million a year. However a new contract could see him earning £9 million a year, in recognition of the club’s improvement since his arrival at Old Trafford as manager.

Paper Round’s view: The club is certainly better than it was when he arrived, and there is now both a technical director and a director of football. Progress has been slow and haphazard under Ed Woodward and Solskjaer, but they are on course for a second-placed finish this season if they maintain their form, and may challenge for a title if they recruit well this summer.

Barca to make decision on Emerson

Brazilian defender Emerson has been one of La Liga’s best players so far this season, with the 22-year-old playing well for Real Betis. He is owned 50-50 by Betis and by Barcelona after his move from Atletico Mineiro, and Barcelona have the option to buy him outright for another nine million euros, after spending six million euros each for the player initially. However he could be sold in the summer instead, reports Marca.

Paper Round’s view: It appears to be a difficult situation for Barcelona, given they are not convinced they could get regular use out of Emerson, but at the same time there is little scope for a significant profit if he were sold. For the player, he will doubtless hope in some respects to get a move to such a famous club, but will know he also needs to be assured of regular game time.

Norwich want Skipp

Norwich City are hoping to sign Oliver Skipp from Tottenham for at least another season. The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Canaries on loan and his impressive performances have seen his current club move up the table to chase Premier League football again. They would like him next year, too, but the Sun reports that Spurs are keen to bring him into the first team.

Paper Round’s view: Aged 20, if Spurs do want to bring him back to the first team squad then they need to be sure that Jose Mourinho will actually use him, given his track record with young players. However, a move to Norwich for another season would give him more Premier League season and mean that whomever is managing Spurs down the line would get a more reliable player.

Ronaldo links continue

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading back to a former club, according to the Daily Star. The paper reports that the 36-year-old Portuguese international striker is wanted by Real Madrid, with boss Zinedine Zidane failing to rule out a move, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also considering a move for the player this summer.

Paper Round’s view: If PSG do end up selling Kylian Mbappe this summer then Ronaldo would offer the chance to rack up goals in the French league to make another trophy almost certain, and he would be an affordable stop-gap signing. The same goes for Real Madrid, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and may not want to splash out on Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.

