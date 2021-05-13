Manchester United draw up shortlist

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are in for Jadon Sancho this summer, and hope that an offer of around £77 million will be enough to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell their 21-year-old wide player. They could also be in for a few other top European names, such as Erling Haaland - Sancho’s teammate - as well as Yves Bissouma, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Raphael Varane.

Premier League Tuchel ‘angry’ as Chelsea defeat blows top-four race wide open 8 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: United need to strengthen if they are to have a chance of challenging Manchester City next season for the title, and they look set for a second place finish and potentially a Europa League win. The club have been here before, with Jose Mourinho, and they failed to add properly to the squad and momentum was wiped out. Fans should not expect much.

Atletico rush to tie down United, PSG and Bayern target - Euro Papers

Buffon the latest Barca free transfer

Barcelona are drawing up quite the list of free transfers to make this summer, according to the Mirror. Ronald Koeman is on a limited budget but he only wants high quality players. He is aiming for Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, fellow Dutchmen Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, and the latest under consideration is Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Paper Round’s view: At 43, Buffon can't go on forever but evidently his professionalism has carried him into his fifth decade, and his fourth in top-flight football. With Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in command of the first-choice goalkeeper spot, it would be useful for Barcelona to be able to give him a rest while At 43, Buffon can't go on forever but evidently his professionalism has carried him into his fifth decade, and his fourth in top-flight football. With Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in command of the first-choice goalkeeper spot, it would be useful for Barcelona to be able to give him a rest while making little compromise on the quality he would bring to the side

Andreas Pereira eyes Belgium move

Manchester United’s midfielder Andreas Pereira has confirmed that he would be interested in a move to Belgium, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old Brazilian international was born in Belgium so has links to the country, and said he would consider Club Brugge as well as Anderlecht. The midfielder is currently on loan with Lazio, his third loan spell from Manchester United, as he looks to find regular football.

Paper Round’s view: Pereira emerged at United as a player with impressive technique and seemed capable from set pieces, but apart from that he has struggled to really kick on. That might be because he was rarely given regular starts by any manager at United, but given he has failed to really impress at Lazio, Valencia and Granada, it is worth considering that Anderlecht would be about his level.

Silva set for PSG contract extension

The Daily Star reports that Chelsea’s 36-year-old central defender Thiago Silva could be in line for an extra year at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel. The Brazilian has occasionally struggled with injury and took a while to adjust to the Premier League, but has been a reliable presence at the back. Chelsea could also extend the contracts of midfielders N’Golo Kante and Jorginho - despite his error against Arsenal

Paper Round’s view: Thomas Tuchel has made Chelsea solid at the back and he is familiar with Thiago Silva from the pair’s time at Paris Saint-Germain. It makes sense to keep him on to help the younger players develop around him, and if Fikayo Tomori is coming back permanently, then he would be able to learn from one of the best central defenders around.

Premier League Smith Rowe on target as Arsenal beat Chelsea 11 HOURS AGO