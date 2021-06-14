Manchester United target Ake, Lingard could stay

Manchester United’s England forward Jesse Lingard has told boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his preference is to remain at United rather than move on. He spent the second half of last season with West Ham, and earned a recall to the national side, but would still favour remaining with his parent club. Elsewhere, United are keen to take Nathan Ake from Manchester City, according to the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: United have struggled to find a left-sided partner of merit for Harry Maguire, and Ake has both the quality and Premier League experience to make an excellent target. The chances of City being willing to sell to their neighbours does, though, seem slight. As for Lingard, he simply is not good enough to remain at United.

Southgate praises composure of England players in win over Croatia

Rodriguez does not expect Real return

The Mail reports that Everton midfielder James Rodriguez does not expect to move back to Real Madrid along with Carlo Ancelotti, who has jumped ship from Merseyside for a return to Spain. Rodriguez has another year on his contract with Everton, and said on Instagram that he believes he will see out his agreement for another season.

Paper Round’s view: Rodriguez’s second-half injury problems did not help his season and hampered Everton’s own Premier League struggles. A summer where he can work on his fitness will help him hit the ground running for the next campaig, and last year showed that he still possesses much o the ability that made him a superstar.

Sancho absence may help United

Jadon Sancho was one of the players left out of England’s matchday squad against Croatia as Gareth Southgate is required to choose 23 players of 26 named in the squad, and three in the 23 must be goalkeepers. That meant that Sancho, who had a knock, was one of the players sacrificed, and the Daily Star this may help Manchester United in their negotiations for the player.

Paper Round’s view: His absence from the match might give United the time they need to negotiate with the the player if he is spending less time focusing on the pitch, and there must be a fear that if Sancho becomes one of the tournament’s exceptional performers, that Borussia Dortmund could then ask for a far higher fee.

Barca and Milan hash out Firpo deal

Barcelona and AC Milan are in talks to agree a deal that will see Junior Firpo switch to Serie A. The 24-year-old left-back has struggled to challenge Jordi Alba for a place in the back four, and Milan want to take him on loan, but without an obligation to secure him on a permanent deal. Barcelona are willing to be flexible, claims Marca.

Paper Round’s view: Firpo seems a perfectly competent player but he does not yet have the level of performance to displace one of the best wide defenders in the game. By moving to Milan he will have chance to add to his experience and play alongside some quality players, and may then be a player to start ahead of Alba.

