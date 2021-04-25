Arsenal and United want Plea

Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen on bringing in Alassane Plea from Borussia Monchengladbach, reports the Sun. The 28-year-old French forward can play across the front three and has impressed in Germany since his switch from Nice in 2018. Arsenal want a striker as they may lose one or both of Alexandre Lacazette and United are unsure that Edinson Cavani will stay on, and drew blanks against Leeds

Paper Round’s view: Plea has been a reliable presence for Gladbach of late and if he really is available for just £15 million because he only has a year left on his contract, then he is something of a bargain. That means that at 28 he is still worth splashing out on given other strikers, such as Erling Haaland, may end up costing ten times that figure this summer.

Arsenal ready to sell Nketiah and Maitland-Niles

Arsenal are prepared to sell two youngsters this summer in order to raise funds. West Brom are unlikely to take 23-year-old Ainsley Maitland-Niles on from his loan spell, so the Mirror reports Southampton and Leicester City could come in with a £20 million offer. As well as that, 20-year-old Eddie Nketiah is wanted by West Ham with the striker unlikely to displace Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Paper Round's view: The paper claims that Nketiah could also bring in £20 million, so all in all that would make a dent in the losses caused by the loss of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. That might allow Stan Kroenke to greenlight some investment in the playing side after coming close to destroying the relationship he has with the club's local fans

Donnarumma given Milan deadline

AC Milan have given goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a deadline of May 23 to agree a new £130,000-a-week contract, with his current deal set to expire this summer. The 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper has been linked to Juventus - struggling this year - and Manchester United, and his agent Mino Raiola is - according to the Mail - demanding wages of £200,000 a week for him to stay.

Paper Round’s view: Almost doubling the offer of £130,000-a-week wages would be a stretch for almost any club, but an Italian team without too much global revenue in the middle of an economic crisis caused by the pandemic would almost certainly find such a salary impossible to meet. It makes sense why Milan were so keen to sign up to the European Super League.

Militao may ease Ramos out of Real

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that central defender Eder Militao has started to come into his own during the coronavirus-enforced absence of Sergio Ramos. With the 23-year-old Brazilian rapidly improving, it may give Real the confidence to allow 35-year-old Ramos to leave the club on a free transfer as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: Ramos can no doubt pull down a decent wedge from another European side who need an experienced defender who doesn’t cost a lot up front, with Manchester United and potentially Liverpool both in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer. As for Militao it is something of a turnaround for the player who seemed to be unable to settle in Spain.

