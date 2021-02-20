United to let goalkeeper leave

The Sun reports that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided that one of David de Gea and Dean Henderson will not be at the club next season. The 23-year-old England international and 30-year-old Spanish goalkeeper have split duties so far this season but with De Gea’s poor form, and Henderson’s wish for first team football, one will have to go.

Paper Round’s view: Too much money is being spent on keeping both goalkeepers at the club given only one of them is really needed. Sergio Romero and Lee Grant are also running down their contracts so there is a good chance that Henderson will go out on loan for one last season before De Gea is given one final year to prove his worth before being moved on.

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

United target Haaland

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for Manchester United to target Erling Haaland at the end of the season. Borussia Dortmund will sell either the Norwegian or Jadon Sancho, and Haaland’s £65 million release clause activates in 2022 making this year a likely departure, reports the Mirror. Solskjaer said: “We've got a plan to become a very successful Man United team - and a team that top players want to play for.”

Paper Round’s view: Solskjaer has a year left on his contract and has earned the backing of the club in the summer to see if they can finally mount a proper title challenge. Both Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal were given insufficient support when they needed it most in the transfer window, so it would be a surprise to see Ed Woodward finally step up in the summer for Haaland.

Barcelona set for four free transfers

The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona are set for four free transfers in the summer as they look to rebuild after a difficult few years. The first up is Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Memphis Depay from Lyon, Eric Garcia from Manchester City, and the final and newest name is Juan Bernat, PSG’s 27-year-old fullback who is struggling to recover from a serious knee injury.

Paper Round’s view: Bernat is a perfectly adequate defender and if he recovers properly from his knee injury then he would be a bargain. Barcelona have amassed an extensive list of bargains, and if they can send some of their squad players on their way then they should be in far better financial shape despite their mismanagement and the impact of the coronavirus.

Real may miss out on Camavinga

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had seemed set for a move to Real Madrid, but the impact of the coronavirus has hampered their finances, according to Marca. Jonathan Barnett, the 18-year-old Frenchman’s agent, said: "First of all, [Real] Madrid are going through a tough time just now. All Spanish clubs are the same, so unfortunately we will have to see what happens. It may be that Spanish clubs can't afford Camavinga.”

Paper Round’s view: The coronavirus looked to have affected club transfer policies for a couple of transfer windows but it seems now that the effect of the pandemic could stretch on for a couple of years now in terms of buying and selling players. Camavinga is one of the most promising young talent in European football so someone may be tempted to find the money from somewhere.

