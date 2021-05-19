United aim to sign Ings ahead of Kane

The Mirror relays that Manchester United are aware that Daniel Levy will aim to secure £150 million for their striker Harry Kane , and so will target Southampton’s Danny Ings, with the 28-year-old forward entering his last year on the south coast. He would be far more affordable and also give United the chance to focus their attention on bringing in Jadon Sancho.

Premier League Kane gives emotional lap of honour after final Spurs home game of season 2 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Sancho appears to be under the radar as far as the biggest clubs are concerned this summer, with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Kane taking the headlines. With Edinson Cavani secured for another year, Ings would be a more reliable presence than Anthony Martial and allow them to move on the Frenchman, who is too inconsistent to turn United into title challengers.

The two conditions that will see Mbappe renew at PSG - Euro Papers

Arsenal set to sell Leno and Runarsson

Arsenal are intending to sell both of their current first-choice goalkeepers this summer, reports the Sun. Bernd Leno has made too many mistakes this season and so will be moved on, and the same will happen for back-up ‘keeper Alex Runarsson. As replacements, both Barcelona’s Neto and Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon will be targeted.

Paper Round’s view: Mat Ryan has played a handful of games while on loan from Brighton and he might make an affordable number two next season, given he has Premier League experience. The problem for Arsenal is that conceivably every single one of their players except Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney need to be replaced, and that is clearly too much to take on in one summer. Barcelona might be ready to do business with Arsenal Mat Ryan has played a handful of games while on loan from Brighton and he might make an affordable number two next season, given he has Premier League experience. The problem for Arsenal is that conceivably every single one of their players except Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney need to be replaced, and that is clearly too much to take on in one summer. Barcelona might be ready to do business with Arsenal should Hansi Flick want to sell

Giroud targeted by AC Milan

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is linked with a move to a Serie A club this summer, with the 35-year-old striker out of contract in the summer. The Daily Mail reports that AC Milan are keen on the player, as are fellow Italians Inter Milan, Lazio and Roma. He will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Thomas Tuchel now prefers younger alternatives.

Paper Round’s view: Giroud is an exceptionally consistent and useful presence in the Chelsea squad but at 35 that consistency will have to make way to see if there is another, younger player who can be brought in and offer even more. A faster player would help stretch defences and suit the type of energetic players that Tuchel currently has at his disposal.

Real Madrid set for seven player exits

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid are looking to raise funds in order to afford Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe . They could sell a number of on-loan players unless a new manager wants to retain them. That list of players is Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo, Luka Jovic, Take Kobe, Reinier Jesus, Borja Mayoral and Gareth Bale, though some may be loaned out again.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid had sensibly brought in a lot of young talent over the last couple of years but such is the nature of football that not all of those players ended up being good enough for the first team. Martin Odegaard could be the exception of on-loan players worth keeping, but otherwise all these candidates will probably be more useful in terms of fundraising.

Premier League Spurs suffer big top-six blow with home loss to Villa 6 HOURS AGO