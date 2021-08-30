Leeds United are close to a £30 million deal for Manchester United’s winger Daniel James, according to multiple reports.

James almost joined Leeds from Swansea City in January 2019 only to see the deal collapse, and the Welsh international move to Manchester United that summer as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signings for the club.

The 23-year-old made a good impression in the first few months of his career at Old Trafford but his performances then started to become more inconsistent and he played less regularly under the Norwegian.

Since the end of his first year with United he has been linked with permanent and loan moves to join up with Marcelo Bielsa, and he is now set to sign for Leeds after 74 games with Manchester United.

The imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Juan Mata’s contract extension and the emergence of Mason Greenwood mean his time looked to be limited for the forthcoming season, despite his appearance in the 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The £30m fee would be a record paid by Leeds for any player, and represents a profit on the initial £15m United paid Swansea for the Welsh international.

