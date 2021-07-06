Marseille have completed the season-long loan signing of Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with an option to buy.

The deal being permanent depends on a number of conditions being met, and marks the second loan spell for the 22-year-old Frenchman, who spent last year with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The midfielder arrived as a teenager from Liorent at Arsenal in 2018 and initially impressed before falling out of favour under current boss Mikel Arteta.

He has played 82 times for the club across all competitions, but did not enjoy the same success under Arteta as he had under previous boss Unai Emery.

Confirming the move, Ligue 1 side Marseille said:

"Guendouzi is a modern midfielder, technically strong and with good passing quality.

"A player of character, he has a good vision of the game. These qualities he will undoubtedly be able to share with the Olympic Marseille team."

Further changes are expected at Arsenal following the departure of Guendouzi and the release of David Luiz following the end of his contract. William Saliba is due to go out on loan again after a spell with Nice, probably to Marseille to join his fellow Arsenal colleague.

Meanwhile, Ben White is expected to join Arsenal from Premier League side Brighton when England’s involvement in Euro 2020 is concluded.

