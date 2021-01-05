Pochettino would welcome Alli to PSG

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has made it plain that he would welcome Spurs midfielder Dele Alli to his new club. Speaking about potential signings including the 24-year-old playmaker, Pochettino said: “A great player is always welcome at PSG.” Spanish newspaper Marca reports that he also did not rule out a move for Barca’s Lionel Messi.

Ligue 1 Pochettino: Getting best out of Mbappe and Neymar is 'most important challenge' 5 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Paris Saint-Germain are one of the few clubs in the world who would be able to afford Messi’s wage demands, but it is still unlikely that he will leave Barcelona. As for Alli, Jose Mourinho is clearly indifferent to his presence, and Paris is easy to travel to and from for players reluctant to make the move, so the transfer would make a lot of sense.

Ramos makes shock Messi transfer claim as PSG circle - Euro Papers

Giroud ready for Chelsea stay

Olivier Giroud may decide to see out his contract at Chelsea, according to the Sun. The 34-year-old French international has often lost out to Tammy Abraham for a starting spot this season but has shown plenty of goalscoring form when given the chance. Both Juventus and Inter Milan are said to be interested, but Giroud reportedly wants to stay with Chelsea in the short term.

Paper Round’s view: A move to Juventus would probably give him no more first team football than staying with Chelsea, and Inter Milan would also not be able to offer him guaranteed minutes. Giroud might prefer to take a risk and stay with Chelsea in the hope of keeping his Euro 2020 place, and then move on a lucrative free transfer in the summer.

Ceballos wants Real return

The Daily Mail reports that Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos is keen to return to Real Madrid. The 24-year-old former Real Betis player is in his second loan spell with Arsenal but has impressed less keenly than in his first loan under Mikel Arteta. He has said that he is keen to return to his parent club once his spell in London ends and does not want another loan.

Paper Round’s view: Ceballos did well in his first year at Arsenal but has not quite lived up to the same level this time around. A return to Real Madrid must appeal to Ceballos given he is not quite as sure of a first team spot this season with Arteta, but he might wonder that if he can't get into the Arsenal team consistently, it will be even harder under Zinedine Zidane.

United reject Williams bid

Manchester United have rejected an initial approach from Southampton for their young full-back Brandon Williams. The 20-year-old defender had been linked with a move away to get more experience but with United currently in four competitions, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want to weaken his squad, the Telegraph newspaper reports.

Paper Round’s view: With both Alex Telles and Luke Shaw available to cover the left-hand side of defence, and potentially Marcos Rojo if he does not complete his move back to Argentina with Boca Juniors, then there is enough cover for United. Williams showed plenty of promise when he broke through last season but needs game time to prove his potential.

Ligue 1 Pochettino: Any big player welcome at PSG 6 HOURS AGO