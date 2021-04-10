Raiola wants £1m a week for Haaland

The Mirror reports that football agent Mino Raiola is aiming to secure wages of £1m a week for his client Erling Haaland. The agent has already spoken to Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested, but with the wages demanded only Paris Saint-Germain and City could afford the £154m man from Borussua Dortmund

Paper Round’s view: Those wages are absolutely ludicrous and an indictment of the state of where football has reached. Such sums are clearly more than one person is worth in many respects, but in terms of business, a talent who is as brilliant as Haaland - who is only getting started - may ultimately show himself to be a bargain despite all that.

Arsenal set for Lingard attempt

West Ham had been thought to be in pole position to sign their on-loan and in-form forward Jesse Lingard, but the Sun claims that he is now wanted by Arsenal, who would be able to offer him the first-team football he wants and match his wages that are over £100,000 a week. Roma are also interested, and that will keep United’s bargaining position strong.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard might be playing well now, but he has had hot streaks before that ultimately did not outweigh the longer periods when he was not much more than mediocre. If Arsenal sign another inconsistent attacker then they would not be solving any problems as much as they would be adding more of the same.

United to offer De Gea to other clubs

The Mail reports that Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea will almost certainly leave the club at the end of the season. He appears to have lost his place to Dean Henderson in the United first team, and on wages of £375,000 a week he will now be offered to Europe’s top clubs in the hopes of finding a willing taker.

Paper Round's view: De Gea's absolutely huge £375,000-a-week wages are more than United - or indeed any club - could justify for a reserve goalkeeper and they have other areas of the team that need improving. If they can let him go at a small profit or even a minimal loss then they will give De Gea the fresh start he needs as he is unlikely to face Spurs on Sunday

Barca consider De la Fuente sale

Barcelona are suffering from the financial impacts of the coronavirus which has hit their bottom line hard, and that has led them to consider player sales. One player who could be sold, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, is Konrad de la Fuente, with the 19-year-old American international wanted by Spanish and German clubs.

Paper Round's view: At just 19 he is an excellent prospect if he has already broken into a decent American men's side, but with the amount of talent at Barca's disposal it is perhaps no surprise he can't yet nail down a first team spot. If they can raise funds while inserting a favourable buyback clause into any deal, then it could help them out of a very tough spot. The Clasico demonstrated their need for a rebuild

