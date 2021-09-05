Haaland agent makes demands

Erling Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has put in his demands for any transfer, according to the Sun in a story for next season. Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with the 21-year-old’s agent, but while £64 million goes to Borussia Dortmund, Mino Raiola wants £825,000 a week for his client, as well as £34 million as a payment to himself.

Paper Round’s view: Raiola is clearly brilliant at taking money away from the game and ensuring that his players are being paid the best around at any given moment. Not to excuse poor pay in the service industry, but it would appear that most fans around the world would be content to stick with any services which solves the problems at the grassroots.

Rayo swoop for Falcao

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Colombia’s 35-year-old striker Radamel Falcao has signed a deal to join Rayo Vallecano for the forthcoming season. The former Manchester United, Porto and Atletico Madrid forward has been released from his contract by previous owner Galatasaray, who elected not to renew his contract terms.

Paper Round’s view: Falcao had averaged more or less a goal every other game while he was in Portugal and Spain, and it appears to explain why he is still in demand with clubs who have been able to rely on his ability inside and around the box. If he remains fit for the year then he should be able to fire in enough goals to make sure that Rayo Vallecano stay up for next season.

Beckham signs for Lauderdale

David Beckham’s son Romeo has signed for his father’s club, Fort Lauderdale. The team are the reserve side for MLS team Inter Miami, and 19-year-old Beckham has committed to professional terms with the set-up. He joins Inter’s manager Phil Neville’s son, Harvey in the side, who have yet to prove themselves head and shoulders above their competitors.

Paper Round’s view: There is a rich and comfortable tradition of footballers’ sons, cousins and mates being taken on as players in the professional pyramid as a way to make sure the superstar is kept happy. In this instance, it can't be a surprise that Romeo has been given the chance to sign for Fort Lauderdale so that he can continue to be paid for a job he may not be qualified for.

Mustafi set for return

Shkodran Mustafi was last seen in action for Schalke, but was released after they failed in their objective to stay in the Bundesliga last season. Instead the 29-year-old German international has followed up his time with Arsenal in Germany with a switch to Spanish side Levante. He had been expected to sign with Torino in Serie A but instead has a contract with the La Liga team, reports the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Mustafi was largely dreadful for Arsenal and reportedly he struggled just as much with Schalke, who have also sent Ozan Kabak elsewhere. It can’t fill Levante with chaos but they are nevertheless getting a player with experience against the top sides, and is still young enough to stay fit if he should rediscover his best form in Spain in the coming weeks.

