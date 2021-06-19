Raiola discusses Pogba with PSG

Agent Mino Raiola has met with PSG’s president Nasser Al Khelaifi, according to the Mirror. The 28-year-old French midfielder has opened contract negotiations with Manchester United as he has just one season left on his current deal, while PSG are keen on bringing him to France. That would take a sizeable bid this summer, with the player in excellent form for the French national team.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba has improved his performances dramatically over the last half of the season and he appears ready now to kick on with France. It would be daft, given his displays for Manchester United over the course of the last few years, to suggest that he is playing for something other than a new contract or to finally get a move away. PSG might welcome a happier version of the player, though.

Jorginho set to stay

Italian midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move to Barcelona and also a return to former club Napoli, but the Sun reports that the 29-year-old Chelsea man is now likely to stay at Stamford Bridge for at least another season. Jorginho was part of the team that led a successful Champions League campaign to win the tournament last season under Thomas Tuchel.

Paper Round’s view: Jorginho has found it difficult to win over many of Chelsea’s fanbase but Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and now Tuchel have all found cause to pick him regularly in midfield. While his game does not depend much on his physical attributes, given he is approaching 30 his current club might entertain the chance to move him on and earn a fee.

Tierney set for Arsenal stay while Smith Rowe yet to commit

Arsenal’s Scottish international left-back Kieran Tierney appears set to extend his stay at the Emirates, with the Daily Mail reporting that he is on the verge of agreeing a new, five-year deal. While the 24-year-old defender is happy to stay, young playmaker Emile Smith Rowe is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, and is subject of a £25 million bid from Aston Villa.

Paper Round’s view: Smith Rowe is one of a dwindling number of attacking midfielders at the club and Mikel Arteta can't afford to let him go unless he knows that £25m is enough to secure a sufficiently capable replacement. Tierney meanwhile is one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects for the next few years and the club need to make sure that he is not tempted by the chance of silverware elsewhere.

Real decide against Duro signing

Real Madrid were keen on taking Getafe youngster Hugo Duro on loan for another season, with the 21-year-old forward likely to feature again for their Castilla side. However, the four million euro fee demanded for the player, because his parent club did not want to loan him out again, was too rich for them. Duro had played for Real in La Liga last year.

Paper Round’s view: Duro managed some time on the pitch under Zinedine Zidane last season because of the club’s injury crisis, but he has talent and is likely to emerge as a first-team player for Getafe this season. A few million might normally be little problem for Real, but given the impact of the coronavirus, they can ill afford to spend money on players not directly suited to the first team.

