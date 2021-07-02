Norwich have signed Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Canaries confirmed the transfer news on Friday morning, with Chelsea eager to see Gilmour play regularly at the club.

Gilmour starred for Scotland at Euro 2020 and was able to complete the move after his side were knocked out.

Norwich beat several teams to Gilmour’s signature and the midfielder said head coach Daniel Farke convinced him Carrow Road was the best next step.

“I’m very excited to be here. I can’t wait for the season ahead,” Gilmour told the club website.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League.

I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke] here. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in.

“Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play nice football. He spoke really highly of his team and I wanted to come join here and help.

“There are very exciting times ahead, coming in for pre-season and seeing all the lads. Let’s get to it.”

Head coach Farke said Gilmour is a brilliant addition to the squad and expects the 20-year-old to have a huge impact on the squad.

“We are really happy to have brought Billy in. We must say a big thank you to Chelsea and all those involved for making this deal happen,” Farke said.

I think it helped that in the past we have shown that young players with potential are in good hands here at Norwich City.

“We are delighted to bring Billy in because we’ve lost some players in that area. We’re looking to improve our options, particularly in the centre of the park, and for that we’re happy to bring Billy in.

“We got the feeling that he can help us a lot with his ability to link the play, his technical qualities and also his work against the ball.

“From the football point of view, but also from his character he is the perfect fit to our squad.

“He will help us to achieve our targets. We still have to keep in mind that he is an unbelievably young guy and that he hasn’t played regularly on this level.

“We have to give him some time and space to improve and find his rhythm.

“All in all, we got the feeling that he can help us achieve our targets and he’s a perfect fit for us.”

