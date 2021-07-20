PSG target Pogba

The Mirror reports that Paris Saint-Germain are keen to bring in Paul Pogba this summer. The 28-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Manchester United in a year’s time, but rather than wait for him to sign a pre-contract, PSG will try to raise £50 million through player sales in order to persuade United to let the World Cup winner leave now rather than for nothing.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba played pretty well at this year’s European Championships and enjoyed perhaps his best season at Manchester United. However United clearly want to keep him if they can, but it feels like he is ready to move on from the club. With the arrival of Jadon Sancho, and potentially Raphael Varane, finding a top-level midfielder to replace Pogba in the same window will not be easy.

Varane future to be decided soon

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will know where his future lies in the coming days, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The 28-year-old French international has a year left on his contract but does not want to leave on a free transfer. That means United and Real need to arrange a fee in the coming days which reflects the fact that he can leave for nothing in a year.

Paper Round’s view: Varane had a middling season last year but given most players have been thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic, his years of excellent form before then should buy him the benefit of the doubt. United might want to drive a hard bargain but with the new season rapidly approaching, this should be that rare thing: a competent United transfer window.

Liverpool raise funds with twin sale

Liverpool have added to their coffers through the sale of two fringe players. The first to leave is 25-year-old Serbian Marko Grujic, with the midfielder moving on to Porto for £10.5 million. The second who will depart Anfield is striker Taiwo Awoniyi. The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has spent loan spells at seven different clubs, and joins the most recent, Union Berlin for £6.5 million.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool acted quickly to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, improving their central defence after three dreadful injuries that threatened to cost them a play in the Champions League for the 2021/22 season. By selling off Grujic and Awoniyi they will help lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit every club hard.

United and Chelsea target Liverpool’s Ennis

Liverpool forward Ethan Ennis is close to joining one of Manchester United or Chelsea, with the player having rejected the offer of a new deal from the Premier League club. The 16-year-old forward has impressed with his scoring performances in his under-18 appearances, meaning United and Chelsea can make a move for him if they agree to pay what a tribunal demands.

Paper Round’s view: Ennis has talent that has apparently convinced him that he can demand more elsewhere, or perhaps he thinks that the path through to the first team is easier at another club. For United and Chelsea they will be interested in a promising forward who can come good in a few years.

