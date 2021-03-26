PSG ready to sell Mbappe

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Paris Saint-Germain will tie down Neymar for another four years at the club, but that Kylian Mbappe’s future is far from certain. The French 22-year-old striker is out of contract in 2022 and may not be willing to extend his stay any longer. Should that happen then PSG will sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe is on his way to becoming one of the best players in the world and as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi begin to finally fade out from view, it will be between him and Erling Haaland to be the most prominent players in the world. If he does decide to leave PSG then almost every big club will attempt to sign him regardless of their financial situation.

AC Milan want Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal

The Daily Mail claims that AC Milan are keen to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis. The 23-year-old England international could join Milan if the Italian club exercise a £26 million deal, and Franco Baresi says the club will attempt to sign him, saying: 'Tomori is imposing himself with talent and determination. He has shown no fear playing in a new league. He can potentially become a great champion. I hope he lives up to expectations.”

Paper Round’s view: Tomori looked like he would have a long-term future with Chelsea but leaving Stamford Bridge has allowed him to grow into an even better player. At 23, he can no longer afford to be in and out of a team so staying with Milan could help him break into the England national team. At £26 million, if the Italian team can't act then another team may step in.

Almiron ready to leave Newcastle

Newcastle United’s midfielder Miguel Almiron could be ready to leave the North East club as the club continues to struggle, says The Sun. Newcastle are in a dreadful run of form and are one place above the drop zone, and the 27-year-old Paraguayan international said: “I would like to play in a team that fights more. It's a difficult moment for us. It's the first time something like this is happening to me (relegation race).”

Paper Round’s view: Almiron is a very neat and tidy player but as impressive as he’s been, the club would have expected more goals from him. Given that they are a selling club regardless of whether they stay up or not this season, expect him to move abroad in the summer, the only question being whether Newcastle can push for a high transfer fee if they stay up, or have to undergo a firesale after relegation.

Real believe United ahead in Torres race

Real Madrid believe that Manchester United are now ahead in the race to sign Villarreal central defender Pau Torres. The 24-year-old Spaniard has continued to impress and Real head Florentino Perez thinks that United are now set to sign the player, who has a 60 million euro release clause. Real had wanted Torres to replace Sergio Ramos.

Paper Round’s view: Torres has been one of the best young central defenders in Europe over the last few years and given he is left footed, he would fit in alongside Harry Maguire at the back at Old Trafford well. Victor Lindelof has been a huge disappointment and it would then allow United to focus on getting rid of Maguire in the next year or two as well.

